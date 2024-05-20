Amazon Takes $149 Off Every Model of Apple's 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Starting at $949.99

by

Amazon today has every model of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at new all-time low prices, starting at $949.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,099.00. Every deal in this sale requires you to clip an on-page coupon and head to the checkout screen in order to see the final discounted price.

m3 macbook air orangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get both 512GB models of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now on Amazon. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,149.99 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349.99, both of which are $149 off and record low prices.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$149 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,349.99

These notebooks were updated in March 2024 with the new M3 chip and no external design changes compared to the previous generation. Larger 15-inch models debuted at the same time, and right now we aren't tracking any discounts as steep as those on the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
23 minutes ago at 08:23 am
A little out of my budget, in seven years I’ll be able to pick one up for 100 bucks. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Torty Avatar
Torty
12 minutes ago at 08:34 am
People don’t wanna pay full price for a laptop with last gen’s chip?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article434 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article80 comments
oled m4 ipad pro grainy display reports

OLED iPad Pro Users Report 'Grainy' Displays, But It May Not Be a Defect

Friday May 17, 2024 5:57 am PDT by
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Read Full Article211 comments
iOS 17

Troubling iOS 17.5 Bug Reportedly Resurfacing Old Deleted Photos

Wednesday May 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
Read Full Article460 comments
Delta Hands On Feature

iPhone Emulators on the App Store: Game Boy, N64, PS1, PSP, and More

Thursday May 16, 2024 12:45 pm PDT by
In April, Apple updated its guidelines to allow retro game emulators on the App Store, and several popular emulators have already been released. The emulators released so far allow iPhone users to play games released for older consoles from Nintendo, Sony, SEGA, Atari, and others. A list of some popular emulators available on the App Store so far follows. Released Delta Delta is...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article34 comments