Amazon Takes $149 Off Every Model of Apple's 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Starting at $949.99

Amazon today has every model of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at new all-time low prices, starting at $949.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,099.00. Every deal in this sale requires you to clip an on-page coupon and head to the checkout screen in order to see the final discounted price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get both 512GB models of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now on Amazon. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,149.99 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349.99, both of which are $149 off and record low prices.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

These notebooks were updated in March 2024 with the new M3 chip and no external design changes compared to the previous generation. Larger 15-inch models debuted at the same time, and right now we aren't tracking any discounts as steep as those on the 13-inch MacBook Air.

