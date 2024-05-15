RetroArch iOS and tvOS Emulator for Atari, Commodore, Nintendo, Sega and Sony Games Now Available

With Apple's decision to allow game emulators on the App Store, several popular emulators like Delta have now launched for iPhone and iPad. RetroArch is the latest emulator to come to the ‌App Store‌, allowing gamers to play games from a wide range of systems.



RetroArch supports multiple versions of Atari and Commodore systems, as well as the Nintendo DS, Game Boy, NES, SNES, and Virtual Boy. Multiple Sega and Sony systems are also included, as are the NEC PC Engine and Neo Geo Pocket.

RetroArch is free to download, has no ads, and is open source. It supports save states, cheats, custom overlays, fast forward and rewind, AI translations, and RetroAchievements. RetroAchievements adds trophies to all manner of classic games, providing incentives to unlock new content and top leaderboards.

RetroArch is fairly well-known because it was previously available on PC and Mac, it just was not able to be released for iOS devices until Apple's rule change. RetroArch is also the first console emulator that works on the Apple TV, allowing games to be played with an MFi controller on a larger screen.

Classic console emulation has finally made its way to Apple TV via RetroArch - the first emulator publicly available on the App Store for tvOS. https://t.co/TYglmhbDxK pic.twitter.com/U1NZqOTRmX — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) May 15, 2024