M4 iPad Pro Models Start Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

by

It's already Wednesday, May 15 in Australia and New Zealand, so customers who pre-ordered one of the new M4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air models are starting to receive their devices.

M4 iPad Pro and Air Feature
The new iPads were introduced last week, with the ‌iPad Pro‌ featuring OLED display technology, a next-generation M4 chip, and a thin and light design that makes it even thinner and lighter than the iPad "Air." Meanwhile, the ‌iPad Air‌ has the ‌M2‌ chip that was previously in the ‌iPad Pro‌, providing a nice upgrade over the M1, and Apple has also introduced a new 13-inch display size so you can get the Air in two sizes much like the Pro, but it's just an LCD display rather than an OLED display.

Apple also launched a new Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Pro‌ with a larger glass trackpad, a function row of keys, and an aluminum palm rest that makes it look more like a MacBook than ever, plus there's an Apple Pencil Pro that works with both the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

New Zealand doesn't have Apple retail locations, but stores in Australia will have the new ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ models available for purchase. The ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ didn't sell out and should be readily available, but there is a wait online for the nano-texture glass option on higher-capacity 1TB and 2TB ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales and deliveries of the new iPads will kick off in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America.

Pricing on the ‌iPad Air‌ starts at $599, while pricing on the ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $999. The Magic Keyboard is priced starting at $299, while the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro is $129.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors because we'll have a hands-on review of the new ‌iPad Pro‌ tomorrow morning.

