New iPad Air and iPad Pro Feature Battery Health Menu Including Cycle Count and 80% Charging Limit Option

by

Apple's latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models feature a new Battery Health menu in the Settings app that is not available on older iPads, and which includes options that were once limited to iPhone 15 models.

M4 iPad Pro and Air Feature
As confirmed by iCulture, visiting Settings ➝ Battery on the new iPads shows a new Battery Health menu that lists Battery Health (with a readout such as "Normal"), Maximum Capacity, Cycle Count, and a 80% Limit charging optimization option. Users can also see details about when the battery was produced and when it was first used.

Code previously found in iPadOS 17.5 beta software referenced the Battery Health menu, and it was indeed suggested that it may be limited to Apple's new iPads. Notably, the Cycle Count readout and the option to more strictly prevent charging beyond 80% were up until now exclusive features of the iPhone 15 series, and cannot be found on older iPhones either.

iculture ipad 2024 battery health menu

Image credit: iCulture

The 80% Limit is separate from the Optimized Battery Charging feature on earlier iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more appropriate time by learning the device's daily charging routine. When the 80% hard limit is enabled, the iPad will never charge beyond that percentage, except on rare occasions to "maintain accurate battery state-of-charge estimates." Apple says reducing the time that a battery is fully charged can reduce the wear on the battery and improve its lifespan.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Buy Now), iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
12 minutes ago at 02:34 am
It would be nice if iOS/iPadOS 18 allowed some of these features on older devices as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
4 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Why not on older devices? Seems pretty simple to install over an update.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
3 minutes ago at 02:42 am
They clearly needed the powerful M4 and M2 chips to compute that.

Shame
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
11 minutes ago at 02:35 am
biggest iPad software update of all time
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article673 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 With Cross-Platform Tracking Detection, EU App Downloads From Websites and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Read Full Article52 comments
ChatGPT for Mac

OpenAI Announces ChatGPT App for Mac, GPT-4 for Free, and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Read Full Article158 comments
macos sonoma 4

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 With Apple News+ Improvements

Monday May 13, 2024 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.5 comes more than two months after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌ 14.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.7...
Read Full Article88 comments