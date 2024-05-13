When to Expect the First Macs With the M4 Chip to Launch

Apple last week updated the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, marking the first time that it introduced an M-series chip in an iPad instead of a Mac. However, the first Macs equipped with the M4 chip will allegedly be released in a matter of months.



In his latest Power On newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the MacBook Pro and Mac mini will be updated with the M4 series of chips later this year. Specifically, he expects a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and Mac mini models with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

He expects the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro to be updated with M4-series chips throughout 2025, but he did not mention the iMac.

Gurman had already shared a roadmap for M4 Macs, but he was more definitive this time with his claim that the first Macs with the M4 chip will be released later this year, rather than at some point between late 2024 and early 2025. October is a common month for Apple to release new Macs, so the MacBook Pro and Mac mini could be updated in around five months from now if Gurman's timeframes prove to be accurate.

Geekbench 6 results show that the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip for multi-core CPU performance. Manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the M4 chip is also more power efficient than the M3 chip.

