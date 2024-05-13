When to Expect the First Macs With the M4 Chip to Launch

by

Apple last week updated the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, marking the first time that it introduced an M-series chip in an iPad instead of a Mac. However, the first Macs equipped with the M4 chip will allegedly be released in a matter of months.

M4 Mac Mini Feature
In his latest Power On newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the MacBook Pro and Mac mini will be updated with the M4 series of chips later this year. Specifically, he expects a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and Mac mini models with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

He expects the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro to be updated with M4-series chips throughout 2025, but he did not mention the iMac.

Gurman had already shared a roadmap for M4 Macs, but he was more definitive this time with his claim that the first Macs with the M4 chip will be released later this year, rather than at some point between late 2024 and early 2025. October is a common month for Apple to release new Macs, so the MacBook Pro and Mac mini could be updated in around five months from now if Gurman's timeframes prove to be accurate.

Geekbench 6 results show that the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip for multi-core CPU performance. Manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the M4 chip is also more power efficient than the M3 chip.

Top Rated Comments

Aries79 Avatar
Aries79
52 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
I believe that Gurman may be wrong with the MacStudio and MacPro, and that we will see the first M4 in Macs right in the Mac Studio by WWDC.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kinless Avatar
kinless
55 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
My 2012 MBP is hanging on by a thread. October can't get here fast enough...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kulfon Avatar
Kulfon
32 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
More interested in when to expect a new display:-)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
33 minutes ago at 01:57 pm

Just release an M4 Mac Mini and take my money already, please?

Probably 2025. MacBook Pros and the Studio will get there long before the Mini.
Honestly, Mac mini with M4 at WWDC makes some sense as it sells in low quantities.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
47 minutes ago at 01:44 pm

I believe that Gurman may be wrong with the MacStudio and MacPro, and that we will see the first M4 in Macs right in the Mac Studio by WWDC.
unlikely
theres a reason they chose model with relatively low sales as M4 starter
they probably want as much N3E capacity reserved for the iPhone chips, before they ramp up the remaining M4 chips
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluedoggiant Avatar
bluedoggiant
46 minutes ago at 01:45 pm

My 2012 MBP is hanging on by a thread. October can't get here fast enough...
I couldn’t wait any longer, I picked up an M2 Max studio on February, deeper into the product cycle than I’d like, but no regrets.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
