When to Expect the First Macs With the M4 Chip to Launch
Apple last week updated the iPad Pro with the M4 chip, marking the first time that it introduced an M-series chip in an iPad instead of a Mac. However, the first Macs equipped with the M4 chip will allegedly be released in a matter of months.
In his latest Power On newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the MacBook Pro and Mac mini will be updated with the M4 series of chips later this year. Specifically, he expects a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and Mac mini models with M4 and M4 Pro chips.
He expects the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro to be updated with M4-series chips throughout 2025, but he did not mention the iMac.
Gurman had already shared a roadmap for M4 Macs, but he was more definitive this time with his claim that the first Macs with the M4 chip will be released later this year, rather than at some point between late 2024 and early 2025. October is a common month for Apple to release new Macs, so the MacBook Pro and Mac mini could be updated in around five months from now if Gurman's timeframes prove to be accurate.
Geekbench 6 results show that the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip for multi-core CPU performance. Manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the M4 chip is also more power efficient than the M3 chip.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Top Rated Comments
theres a reason they chose model with relatively low sales as M4 starter
they probably want as much N3E capacity reserved for the iPhone chips, before they ramp up the remaining M4 chips