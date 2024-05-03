iPhone 16 Lineup Could Feature Slimmer MagSafe Components

This year's iPhone 16 lineup could see a slight change to the MagSafe alignment magnets compared to previous generations, according to images shared by French case company ShopSystem [Google Translate].



Casemaking molds for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup appear to show a thinner design for the attachment ring magnets and for the single alignment magnet, relative to equivalent molds for the iPhone 15 lineup. The report suggests ‌MagSafe‌ accessory manufacturers may need to adapt their products to fit the new system, but this seems very unlikely as any updated ‌MagSafe‌ system will almost certainly be backwards compatible.



Presuming the thinner magnets depicted in these molds are accurate, it's unclear if there are additional changes to ‌MagSafe‌ in the upcoming iPhone lineup that could extend to the charging technology. One rumor has, however, indicated the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup could see increased MagSafe charging speeds with support for up to 20 watts compared to the current standard of 15 watts.