LG TVs Gain Support for Dolby Atmos With Apple Music
LG has updated its Apple Music app to support Dolby Atmos, making it the first smart TV manufacturer to do so (via FlatpanelsHD).
The change allows users to experience immersive audio that enhances the spatial perception of sound, previously achievable only with external hardware. The feature was confirmed to be operational on the LG GX OLED TV from the 2020 lineup, with expectations that it will work on all LG TVs that are compatible with Dolby Atmos from 2020 onwards.
While the TV's built-in speakers can utilize this new capability, LG suggests that the best audio experience is achieved with a compatible surround sound system, which can take advantage of the Dolby Atmos technology more effectively.
The update to the Apple Music app on LG TVs circumvents the necessity for additional Apple hardware. Before this update, Apple Music's Dolby Atmos support was available on TVs singularly through the Apple TV 4K, paired with either Apple's HomePods or Sonos speakers connected through the Sonos app. Other smart TV manufacturers are likely to follow suit and add support for Dolby Atmos in their own Apple Music apps.
