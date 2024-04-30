Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update to developers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the third beta.



Registered developers can opt in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what is included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.5, and no new features were found in the first three developer betas. Fresh release candidate versions of macOS Ventura 13.6.7 and macOS Monterey 12.7.5 have also been seeded to developers.