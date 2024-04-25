Threads Tests Option to Archive Posts as Platform Hits 150M+ Users

by

Threads is testing an option that allows users to archive old posts so that they don't appear on their profile, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

instagram threads app
In a post on the Meta-owned social media platform, Mosseri said that the archive option being tested with a small number of people included a manual setting for individual posts, as well as the ability to automatically archive all posts after a certain period of time.

Users also have the option to unarchive a post to make it public again. If beta testing goes well, the ability to archive posts is likely to be rolled out globally as an option rather than a default behavior, which Mosseri said was the overwhelming preference based on user feedback.

When it launched back in July, Threads was very barebones, with Meta working to add new functionality on a regular basis to bring the network in line with X (Twitter). It has since gained a web app, an ability to search for posts, and a post editing feature. Just last week, Threads began rolling out an option to some users to filter search results by the most recent posts, rather than just posts suggested by its algorithm.

The slow trickle of new features appears to be gradually paying off: The app now has more than 150 million monthly users, according to Mark Zuckerberg, who revealed the figures on Wednesday during Meta's first-quarter earnings call.

archive posts threads
The number indicates an increase of about 20 million new users since February, suggesting steady growth, albeit at a slower rate than its initial rapid popularity, when the app racked up 100 million users in its first week. Zuckerberg said in October he believes Threads has a good chance of becoming Meta's next billion-user app.

Tag: Threads

Top Rated Comments

zilchfox Avatar
zilchfox
1 hour ago at 03:28 am
I wonder how many of that 150 million are actually active users?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
foobarbaz Avatar
foobarbaz
58 minutes ago at 03:33 am

I wonder how many of that 150 million are actually active users?
They said 150 million monthly active users. Likely this means people interacting with the app at least once a month. So not necessarily very active, but they're not counting accounts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
54 minutes ago at 03:37 am

They said 150 million monthly active users. Likely this means people interacting with the app at least once a month. So not necessarily very active, but they're not counting accounts.
Given the enormous amount of bot accounts instagram counts in their user base I’d take anything Meta says with a large graib of salt.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jb310 Avatar
jb310
51 minutes ago at 03:39 am
Now if only I knew anyone who actually used this app. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
59 minutes ago at 03:31 am

I wonder how many of that 150 million are actually active users?
I’d guess anywhere between 5 and 10%. Anecdotal, but I don’t know anyone who uses threads but some have accounts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
purplerainpurplerain Avatar
purplerainpurplerain
47 minutes ago at 03:44 am

I wonder how many of that 150 million are actually REAL users?
edited ;)

They don’t want to talk about that anymore.

They definitely don’t want to talk about how may scam accounts there are.

They won’t talk about how many Llama powered accounts there will be.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article264 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2

Apple Cuts Vision Pro Shipments as Demand Falls 'Sharply Beyond Expectations'

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple has dropped the number of Vision Pro units that it plans to ship in 2024, going from an expected 700 to 800k units to just 400k to 450k units, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Orders have been scaled back before the Vision Pro has launched in markets outside of the United States, which Kuo says is a sign that demand in the U.S. has "fallen sharply beyond expectations." As a...
Read Full Article403 comments
iPad And Calculator App Feature

Apple Finally Plans to Release a Calculator App for iPad Later This Year

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:08 am PDT by
Apple is finally planning a Calculator app for the iPad, over 14 years after launching the device, according to a source familiar with the matter. iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the software update, which is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. AppleInsider...
Read Full Article212 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

iOS 17.5 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday April 21, 2024 3:00 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Read Full Article
Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri

Apple Releases Open Source AI Models That Run On-Device

Wednesday April 24, 2024 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today released several open source large language models (LLMs) that are designed to run on-device rather than through cloud servers. Called OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models), the LLMs are available on the Hugging Face Hub, a community for sharing AI code. As outlined in a white paper [PDF], there are eight total OpenELM models, four of which were pre-trained using the...
Read Full Article50 comments