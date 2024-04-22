Camera Comparison: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Oppo Find X7 Ultra

by

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera has one of the highest rankings on camera site DXOMark, coming in well ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. For that reason, we thought we'd compare the Oppo Find X7 Ultra to Apple's flagship iPhone to see how the cameras actually measure up in real life.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has a 50-megapixel main lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 50-megapixel telephoto lenses, one of which is a 3x periscope lens. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max has a 48-megapixel Main lens with multiple focal lengths, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom. In terms of hardware, the main cameras are similar, but the Oppo has higher resolution options for the telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

We shared a series of photos from each smartphone on our social media channels, without mentioning which one was the ‌iPhone‌. When we asked which images people liked better, our poll favored the ‌iPhone‌, but overall, most people liked some images from the Oppo and some images from the ‌iPhone‌. No surprises there, as with high-end smartphones, differences in camera quality can be miniscule. Choosing a favorite often comes down to processing done by each smartphone, and picking an image based on the look comes down to personal preference.

For standard main camera photos taken during the daytime, the images come out almost the same. The ‌iPhone‌ can sometimes seem a little more washed out because it loses some of the saturation when raising highlights, while the Oppo tends to be more saturated. ‌iPhone‌ images can be brighter, which is preferable to some people, but the Oppo features more vibrant colors in a lot of shots. The ‌iPhone‌ sometimes boosts the warmth, and again, that's something that some people prefer.

For night shots, the Oppo images came out better for the most part. The nighttime colors were more true to life, and there were fewer issues with reflections and flare. The ‌iPhone‌ raised the brightness of some areas of nighttime shots just a little too much, though a couple of the low light images came out better because of some of the low light processing features Apple has built into the ‌iPhone‌.

For telephoto images and Portrait images, the ‌iPhone‌ had the edge in terms of focus and color, though the photos were sometimes softer than the Oppo's shots.

Which images do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

