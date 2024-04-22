Apple Working to Secure Streaming Rights to New FIFA Tournament

Apple is working to secure an exclusive TV deal with soccer governing organization FIFA, reports The New York Times. FIFA is planning a new month-long World Cup-style tournament that will see top teams compete, and Apple wants the TV rights.



An agreement between Apple and FIFA could be announced as soon as this month, and the first tournament will take place in the United States next summer. Apple could be paying around $1 billion, and The New York Times says it is not yet clear if there will be any free-to-air rights. If not, the entire tournament could be available only to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Apple has already shelled out $2.5 billion to secure global broadcasting rights to Major League Soccer. MLS and League Cup games are streamed on ‌Apple TV+‌, with access priced at $14.99 per month or $99 per season for non-subscribers and $12.99 per month or $79 per season for those who subscribe to ‌Apple TV+‌.

Apple sees live sports as a way to lure new customers to the ‌Apple TV+‌ streaming service. In addition to the MLS deal, it has also secured a deal with Major League Baseball. Apple negotiated for NFL Sunday Ticket access, and while that didn't work out, a report from The Athletic suggests that Apple is still in the running to secure some streaming access to NBA games.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a dedicated Apple Sports app that allows users to get real-time scores and stats for their favorite teams. The app is able to sync with the My Sports experience in the Apple TV app.