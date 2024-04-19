Apple Pulls WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Threads From App Store in China Following Order

by

Apple on late Thursday into Friday removed the popular messaging and social media apps WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Threads from its App Store in China at the request of the Chinese government, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Whatsapp Feature
In a statement shared with several media outlets, Apple said China's national internet regulator ordered the removal of the apps from the App Store in the country due to unspecified "national security concerns." Apple said it is "obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."

Apple has complied with similar App Store removal orders from the Chinese government in the past for apps related to VPNs, news, and more.

clayj Avatar
clayj
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Time for Apple to finish the job and withdraw from China completely.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
laptech Avatar
laptech
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
Look at the crap Apple has been giving the EU for the past months/year over it's DMA (Digital Markets Act) requirements, they have moaned, complained, gone to court, still moaned and complained, rumoured to leave the EU if Apple was forced to comply with certain rulings and yet when China tells Apple to comply with it's rulings/law, Apple complies with nothing more than 'we comply with the law even if we disagree'. That is not exactly how Apple behaved with the EU was it. Just goes to show how important China is to Apple because when China say's 'jump' Apple replies with 'how High'. When the EU tells Apple to 'jump', Apple replies with 'F off, we'll see you in court'.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pugxiwawa Avatar
pugxiwawa
1 hour ago at 10:24 am
Time to make the decision, keeps kissing up to CCP or do the right thing?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
markfc Avatar
markfc
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Don’t worry. The EU will sort this. ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
1 hour ago at 10:26 am
Take note of the uproar that is sure to come in this thread, then compare it to the reaction to when the US forces TikTok out of the picture.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdf Avatar
sdf
57 minutes ago at 10:33 am

When the EU tells Apple to 'jump', Apple replies with 'F off, we'll see you in court'.
Sure. Because there's a chance the courts in the EU will side with Apple. No such chance here.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
