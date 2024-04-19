Apple Pulls WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Threads From App Store in China Following Order
Apple on late Thursday into Friday removed the popular messaging and social media apps WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Threads from its App Store in China at the request of the Chinese government, The Wall Street Journal reported.
In a statement shared with several media outlets, Apple said China's national internet regulator ordered the removal of the apps from the App Store in the country due to unspecified "national security concerns." Apple said it is "obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."
Apple has complied with similar App Store removal orders from the Chinese government in the past for apps related to VPNs, news, and more.
