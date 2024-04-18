Best Buy Launches Apple Vision Pro App for Previewing Tech Products
Best Buy today announced the launch of a new "Envision" app designed for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Envision is designed to allow Best Buy customers to explore different products and see how those products look in their own living spaces.
According to Best Buy, the Envision app is meant to help consumers plan their "ultimate home technology setup." 3D models of Best Buy products are included, so users can see them from all angles and get an idea of the space they take up. The app includes big screen TVs, large and small appliances, computers, furniture, fitness equipment, and more.
There are hundreds of items to scroll through and preview, along with access to product ratings and pricing. Listings can be opened up in Safari on the Vision Pro to make purchases on the Best Buy website.
The Best Buy Envision app is available for free from the Vision Pro App Store.
