Apple Invests $250 Million in Singapore Campus to Expand AI Roles

Apple has announced over $250 million of investment to enhance its campus in Singapore's Ang Mo Kio district, where it has earmarked new roles in artificial intelligence and other key functions.



Apple is framing the initiative as a continuation of Apple's long-standing engagement in the region, which started in 1981 with a small team of 72 employees focusing on the Apple II. Today, the Singapore campus serves as a central hub for Apple in Asia, with a workforce of more than 3,600 contributing across all company functions including software, hardware, services, and customer support. The country is also home to three Apple Store locations.



"Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we've built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers — and we can't wait for many more decades of innovation to come."

Apple says the investment will focus on upgrading two buildings next to Apple's existing facilities, integrating them into a unified campus that encourages collaboration among teams. This follows a decade of upgrades and expansion, including a 50% increase in the hardware technologies center since 2019.

The expanded campus will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources and aims for LEED Gold certification to align with its global commitment to sustainability, according to the company. Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has utilized 100% renewable energy since 2018.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. Apple says its presence supports over 60,000 jobs in Singapore through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy, while the company collaborates with local educational institutions to foster innovation and technological development.