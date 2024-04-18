Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air Hits Record Low Prices at Best Buy, Starting at $849

by

Best Buy today has every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air available for $150 off, matching previous all-time low prices on the notebooks. These prices are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices we tracked earlier in the year by about $50.

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.00

You can get both models in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. Following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple knocked the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down by $100, and it's still selling them alongside the M3 model.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

