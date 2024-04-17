WhatsApp Rolls Out Chat Filters to Help Find Conversations Faster

WhatsApp is rolling out new Chat Filters to make it easier to find the messages you are looking for and reduce the need to scroll through your inbox.



The following three new filters appear at the top of the app's main conversation list: All, Unread, and Groups. In a blog post, WhatsApp describes them like so:



All : The default view of all your messages.

: The default view of all your messages. Unread : Perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. It shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritize your responses.

: Perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. It shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritize your responses. Groups: A highly requested feature, now all your group chats will be organized in one place, making it easier to find your favorite ones whether it's your weekly family dinner discussion or planning your next vacation. This will also show subgroups of Communities.

WhatsApp says the Chat Filters feature is rolling out now and will be available to everyone on both iOS and Android in the coming weeks.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that lets users pin their favorite channels to the top of the Channels list in the Updates screen, similar to how you can pin chats in the chats list. Initially, users will be able to pin up to a maximum of three channels, but WhatsApp has also tested up to five. The feature remains limited to WhatsApp beta users for now.