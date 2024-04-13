Best Buy Opens Up Sitewide Sale With Record Low Prices on M3 MacBook Air, iPad, and Much More

Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including new all-time low prices on the M3 MacBook Air, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.

new best buy blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

9th Gen iPad

ipad best buy blue
Starting with the cheapest iPad in this sale, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. My Best Buy Plus/Total members can also get a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model this weekend at $379.99.

$80 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.99

10th Gen iPad

new ipad blue
For a more recent model, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off. You'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $349.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad for $649.00

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

macbook air bb blue
Every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air is available for $150 off this weekend at Best Buy. The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices by about $50, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to get them.

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.00

15-inch M2 MacBook Air

new macbook air blue
The 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Across the board these are the best prices we've ever seen on the M2 MacBook Air.

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

new macbook air blue 3
For the latest M3 model of the 15-inch MacBook Air, you can get the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. The 8GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD model is available for $1,549.00, down from $1,699.00. These deals require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

Note: You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this low price.

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,549.00

M3 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro new blue
These deals are focused on the 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro, and only a select few are being discounted for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. If you don't have a membership, you can still get these computers for solid second-best prices this weekend.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (8GB/512GB) for $1,399.00

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (8GB/1TB) for $1,599.00

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,799.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

