Apple Shares 5 Helpful AirPods Tips and Tricks

A recent video uploaded to the Apple Support channel on YouTube offers five helpful tips and tricks for AirPods that you may not have known about.

AirPods features highlighted in the video include Audio Sharing Announce Notifications with Siri , and the ability to rename AirPods in the Settings app on the iPhone. Most of these functions are available on all AirPods models, but Announce Notifications with Siri does not work with first-generation AirPods.

If you own AirPods Pro, also check out our guide covering the latest features added with iOS 17, such as Conversation Awareness and Personalized Volume.

Waiting for new AirPods? Find out when to expect the AirPods 4 and new AirPods Max.