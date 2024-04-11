DuckDuckGo Launches 3-in-1 'Privacy Pro' Subscription With VPN and Personal Data Removal Tool

DuckDuckGo today announced the launch of Privacy Pro, a new subscription service that bundles three privacy-focused features together.



Privacy Pro includes a VPN for anonymous browsing and secure connections regardless of location, personal information removal for removing personal data from data broker sites, and identity theft restoration should any DuckDuckGo subscriber suffer from an identity theft situation.

The VPN works on up to five devices simultaneously, so it can be installed and used on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other devices at the same time. It is turned on through the DuckDuckGo browser so a second app is not required, and it does filter traffic through all apps and browsers.

DuckDuckGo's personal information removal tool regularly scans 50 sites that sell information, such as Spokeo. Personal information is stored on device, and removal requests are initiated using the information provided during setup. The process is automated, and there is a dashboard to monitor results.

Identity theft restoration includes the support of a dedicated advisor that will work with users to restore stolen accounts, replace bank cards and other identifying documents, recover financial losses, and correct credit reports.

Privacy Pro from DuckDuckGo is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and it is currently only available in the United States. Users will need to ensure they are using the latest version of the DuckDuckGo browser to take advantage of the features.