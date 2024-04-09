Apple Watch Series 9 Now Available on Apple's Refurbished Store in Select Countries

The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available in Apple's refurbished store in Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the device launched in September. These are the first countries where Apple offers refurbished Series 9 models.



Availability will likely extend to Japan and the UK soon, as Apple recently added a grayed-out Apple Watch Series 9 search filter to its refurbished store in those countries. The search filter is only visible on these pages in a desktop browser, and it is possible that Apple will remove them following our report, as it has done in the past.

Apple has yet to begin selling refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models anywhere.

It is unclear if and when refurbished Series 9 and Ultra 2 models will be available in the U.S. due to Apple's legal battle with health company Masimo. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) last year banned Apple from importing and selling Apple Watch models with a functioning Blood Oxygen app after it ruled that the feature infringed on Masimo's patents. Apple recently appealed the decision in a 916-page court filing.

Apple could opt to sell refurbished Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. with the Blood Oxygen app deactivated, as it is currently doing for brand new models. Apple would be able to reactivate the app with a watchOS update if its appeal is successful, or if it eventually reaches a settlement with Masimo to end the dispute.

Since the ITC's ruling applies to the U.S. only, the Blood Oxygen app is still functional on new and refurbished Apple Watch models sold in all other countries.