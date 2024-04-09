Apple Planning to Open Large Office in Miami
Apple is leasing 45,000 square feet of space in an office building in the Miami area, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company already has a smaller office space in the Miami area, but is planning to upgrade.
Apple's current Miami location is focused on advertising and Latin America. The upgraded office is located at The Plaza Coral Gables, south of Miami, and it is under construction.
Multiple tech companies have been expanding to South Florida, including Amazon and Microsoft. Apple is also planning to open a new retail store at the Miami Worldcenter in the heart of the city.
Apple has large campuses in California, Washington, and Texas, plus it is building a major campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. Apple also has smaller offices in cities around the world, including Singapore, Germany, Ireland, and Shanghai.
Popular Stories
Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models ("batterygate"), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment. Apple's settlement received court approval on March 4, and the claims period began today, according to law firm Rochon Genova LLP. To submit a...
While rumors have been focused on new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, some Apple customers are wondering when the next iPad mini will be released. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new iPad mini and entry-level iPad models will be released in late 2024 at the earliest. "The company is also working on new versions of the low-end iPad and iPad mini, but those...
Following a few notable discounts on MacBooks yesterday, Best Buy today introduced a sale on the 10th generation iPad, including numerous all-time low prices on the tablet. Prices start at $349.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include $100 markdowns on both Wi-Fi and cellular devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
Apple's CEO Tim Cook this week sold 196,410 shares of the company's stock, which had a total value of approximately $33.2 million based on the average sale price of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. After taxes, Cook netted nearly $16.4 million from the sales. Cook received all of the shares that he sold this week as a performance-based stock...
This weekend, Best Buy has a sale on MacBooks, including the previous generation 15-inch MacBook Air and the M3 MacBook Pro. As usual, Best Buy's sale covers far more than just Apple products, and you'll also find solid discounts on TVs, video games, and more during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple design chief Jony Ive have officially teamed up to design an AI-powered personal device and are seeking funding, reports The Information. Little is known about the AI device at this time, but it won't look like a smartphone. Altman is a major investor in the Humane AI pin, a wearable AI device that does not have a screen, so it's possible he will create ...
Top Rated Comments
Well, with this new office campus, it's either that or they just wanted more Apple employees to understand the wonders of Cubano sandwiches. ?