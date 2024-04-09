Apple Planning to Open Large Office in Miami

Apple is leasing 45,000 square feet of space in an office building in the Miami area, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company already has a smaller office space in the Miami area, but is planning to upgrade.



Apple's current Miami location is focused on advertising and Latin America. The upgraded office is located at The Plaza Coral Gables, south of Miami, and it is under construction.

Multiple tech companies have been expanding to South Florida, including Amazon and Microsoft. Apple is also planning to open a new retail store at the Miami Worldcenter in the heart of the city.

Apple has large campuses in California, Washington, and Texas, plus it is building a major campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. Apple also has smaller offices in cities around the world, including Singapore, Germany, Ireland, and Shanghai.