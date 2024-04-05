Tim Cook Sells Nearly 200,000 Apple Shares

Apple's CEO Tim Cook this week sold 196,410 shares of the company's stock, which had a total value of approximately $33.2 million based on the average sale price of the transactions, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. After taxes, Cook netted nearly $16.4 million from the sales.

Cook received all of the shares that he sold this week as a performance-based stock award. Like other senior executives at Apple, he has a predetermined trading plan to sell company stocks in accordance with insider trading laws.

Cook still owns nearly 3.3 million shares of Apple's stock following the sales, according to the filing. He has served as Apple's CEO since 2011.

In 2015, Fortune reported that Cook planned to "give away all his wealth."

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
1 hour ago at 07:58 am
I mean, good for him. Can't say he doesn't deserve it when you look at Apple's growth since he became CEO.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
58 minutes ago at 08:03 am
The other week I bought a single share of Apple stock. I did that after feeling disgusted… I found a calculator online where you put a product price and purchase date and it tells you how much it would be today in stock.

the powerbook g4 12" I bought in 2003, my first Mac, would be worth 1.3 million dollars today
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 07:58 am
Tim, feel free to give away some of your wealth to me. Thanks!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
59 minutes ago at 08:01 am

What is he buying with the money?
That might cover taxes and utilities on his house for the year. Not cheap to own fancy things.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
49 minutes ago at 08:12 am

The other week I bought a single share of Apple stock. I did that after feeling disgusted… I found a calculator online where you put a product price and purchase date and it tells you how much it would be today in stock.

the powerbook g4 12" I bought in 2003, my first Mac, would be worth 1.3 million dollars today
Yeah, paradoxically it’s better to buy Apple shares than Apple products. ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aggedor Avatar
Aggedor
48 minutes ago at 08:12 am

??? inflation rate from Jan03 to Mar24 is worth +169%.
Did you pay your laptop $1.3m / 1.69 = 769k USD? It should be very high spec-ed I presume.
No he means that if he used the money he spent on the PB G4 buy Apple shares at the time, those shares would now be worth $1.3M.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
