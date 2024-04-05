Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods 2 Hit $89 Low Price Alongside Steep Discounts on OWC's Popular Thunderbolt Docks

This week's best deals include the year's best price so far on AirPods 2 and iPad Air, as well as ongoing discounts on OWC's wide collection of Thunderbolt docks. Additionally, you'll find up to $125 off the new M3 MacBook Air at Amazon.

AirPods

airpods 2 green

  • What's the deal? Get $40 off AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

The best AirPods deal of the week can be found on Amazon, which has the AirPods 2 for just $89.00. This is the best price of the year so far on the entry-level AirPods 2.

OWC Docks

owc dock green

  • What's the deal? Save on OWC's docks and hubs
  • Where can I get it? OWC
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $129.99

Last weekend, OWC had a steep $180 markdown on the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock. While this all-time low price is no longer around, you can still get the dock for a solid second-best price of $129.99, which is $150 off the original price. You'll find this deal and more in OWC's April sale.

iPad Air

ipad air green

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

Amazon has the fifth generation iPad Air at all-time low prices this week, with $150 off the 64GB Wi-Fi models. You can get these tablets for $449.00, down from $599.00, and all colors are on sale except Starlight.

MacBook Air

macbook air m3 green

  • What's the deal? Get up to $125 off 15-inch M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$95 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,204.00

$110 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,389.00

$125 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,574.00

We saw Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air hit multiple new all-time low prices this week, and they're all still available on Amazon. The cheapest you'll find is the 256GB notebook for $1,204.00, down from $1,299.00, and there are a few 512GB models on sale as well.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro green

  • What's the deal? Get $300 off 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$300 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 1TB) for $1,499.00

Amazon has a new record low discount on Apple's 14-inch 1TB M3 MacBook Pro, available for $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00. This is a massive $300 markdown on the computer, and the best price that we've ever tracked on this 8GB RAM/1TB model.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

