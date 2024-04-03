Get the M1 iPad Air for Record Low Price of $449.00 on Amazon
Amazon today has Apple's fifth generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $449.00, down from $599.00. This is a match of the record low price on the tablet, and it's available in all colors except Starlight, with delivery as soon as this Friday, April 5.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The last time we tracked this deal it was at Best Buy, but right now Amazon is beating Best Buy's deal on the same tablet by about $50. There are quite a few $100 markdowns on other fifth generation M1 iPad Air models, but none are matching all-time low prices like the 64GB Wi-Fi model.
Like other iPads, the M1 iPad Air is getting up there in age, having launched back in March 2022. Because of the imminent launch of new models, we're starting to see more consistent discounts on the 2022 tablets, which are still solid options for anyone who doesn't care about waiting for the new sixth generation devices.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
