Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to Low Price of $89 on Amazon

Apple's entry-level AirPods 2 have hit $89.00 today on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is one of the few times in 2024 the AirPods 2 have dropped below their typical $99.00 deal price, so if you've been waiting to purchase now is a good time.

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip, providing seamless setup for iPhone and other Apple devices. They lack some of the more advanced features of the newer AirPods 3 and updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, but for anyone who just needs a reliable pair of wireless earbuds, they're perfect at this low price.

