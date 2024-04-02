Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to Low Price of $89 on Amazon
Apple's entry-level AirPods 2 have hit $89.00 today on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is one of the few times in 2024 the AirPods 2 have dropped below their typical $99.00 deal price, so if you've been waiting to purchase now is a good time.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip, providing seamless setup for iPhone and other Apple devices. They lack some of the more advanced features of the newer AirPods 3 and updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, but for anyone who just needs a reliable pair of wireless earbuds, they're perfect at this low price.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
