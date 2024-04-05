Notice: Apple ID Balances in Singapore Cannot Be Spent Starting July 1

Starting July 1, it will no longer be possible to spend an Apple ID balance in Singapore, according to an Apple support document spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. Apple did not provide an explanation for this decision, but it appears to relate to new regulations introduced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Apple says that any App Store & iTunes gift cards added to an Apple ID balance before July 1 can still be used toward digital purchases until that deadline.

Apple will issue refunds to customers with a remaining Apple ID balance after the deadline:

After spending your balance is no longer possible, Apple will begin to automatically issue refunds for any remaining Apple ID balance to users in Singapore. If you have a balance, your money will be refunded to the default credit or debit card on file as a payment method for your Apple ID. You'll receive a confirmation email when Apple has processed your refund. Afterwards, it might take up to 30 days for your financial institution to show the refund in your account.

Apple already stopped selling gift cards in Singapore last year, and discontinuing Apple ID balances appears to be a related decision.

Apple Store gift cards are unaffected by this change, and they can continue to be used at the three Apple Store locations in Singapore.

For more important details, read Apple's support document.