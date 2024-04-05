Notice: Apple ID Balances in Singapore Cannot Be Spent Starting July 1
Starting July 1, it will no longer be possible to spend an Apple ID balance in Singapore, according to an Apple support document spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. Apple did not provide an explanation for this decision, but it appears to relate to new regulations introduced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Apple says that any App Store & iTunes gift cards added to an Apple ID balance before July 1 can still be used toward digital purchases until that deadline.
Apple will issue refunds to customers with a remaining Apple ID balance after the deadline:
After spending your balance is no longer possible, Apple will begin to automatically issue refunds for any remaining Apple ID balance to users in Singapore. If you have a balance, your money will be refunded to the default credit or debit card on file as a payment method for your Apple ID. You'll receive a confirmation email when Apple has processed your refund. Afterwards, it might take up to 30 days for your financial institution to show the refund in your account.
Apple already stopped selling gift cards in Singapore last year, and discontinuing Apple ID balances appears to be a related decision.
Apple Store gift cards are unaffected by this change, and they can continue to be used at the three Apple Store locations in Singapore.
For more important details, read Apple's support document.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from launching, there are already over a dozen rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of April 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with large...
A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app. Alleged iOS 18 design resource. MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps ...
Apple is exploring various "personal robotics" projects in an effort to create its "next big thing," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Amazon's Astro robot One of these projects is described as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes," while another is said to be an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around":Engineers at Apple have...
Apple researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system named ReALM (Reference Resolution as Language Modeling) that aims to radically enhance how voice assistants understand and respond to commands. In a research paper (via VentureBeat), Apple outlines a new system for how large language models tackle reference resolution, which involves deciphering ambiguous references to...
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
It has been nearly 18 months since Apple last updated its iPad lineup, and customers are anxiously waiting for new models to be announced. For months, there have been rumors about new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but the estimated timeframe for their release has been repeatedly pushed back from March to April to May. In defense of these rumors, it does sound like Apple has experienced...
Top Rated Comments
Well, it isn’t named Singarich….
[Click to view video attachment]