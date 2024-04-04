TSMC Resumes Majority of Apple Chip Production Following Earthquake

Apple chip supplier TSMC has reportedly resumed most of its operations after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's eastern coast on Wednesday.



TSMC told Bloomberg that more than 80% of its chip production lines are operational again as of Thursday, and it said there has been no damage to its most critical equipment. More specifically, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce said that TSMC's 3nm, 4nm, and 5nm chip factories resumed more than 90% of their operations within hours after the earthquake, suggesting that Apple chip production has not been significantly impacted.

While this update from TSMC has been widely reported, Apple chip production is obviously the least of concerns following the earthquake, which has reportedly caused at least 10 deaths and over 1,000 injuries in Taiwan.