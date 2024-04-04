Best Buy Offers Record Low Prices on 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air at $300 Off

Best Buy this week continues to offer all-time low prices on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which is available for $300 off right now at the retailer. Anyone can get these deals and you don't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership to see the discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 15-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $999.00, down from $1,299.00. The 512GB model has hit $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these are record low prices on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

If you're shopping for the new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, you can find the first discounts on this computer at Amazon. However, anyone looking to save money should focus on Best Buy's discounts on the M2 MacBook Air, which is still a solid option for most workflows and everyday tasks.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.