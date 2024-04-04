Apple to Report Earnings on May 2 Following Vision Pro Launch

Apple today announced that its next quarterly earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.



On the call, which will be streamed live on Apple's investor website, Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During the quarter, which ran from December 31, 2023 through March 30, 2024, Apple launched the Vision Pro headset in the U.S., and it updated the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with its latest M3 chip.

Apple has not provided formal guidance since early 2020, but analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $90.6 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported $94.8B revenue in the year-ago quarter.

AAPL closed at $168.82 today, down from a 52-week high of $199.62.