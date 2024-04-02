Philips Hue App Gains Support for Widgets

The Philips Hue app was today updated to version 5.14, adding support for widgets. Hue widgets can be added to the Home Screen, Lock Screen, or Today View, and can be used for controlling lights and other accessories.



Widgets come in small, medium, and large sizes with the largest widget supporting eight actions or scenes. ‌Widgets‌ can be tailored to the entire Hue bridge or to lights that are located in specific rooms, so you can set up a widget for each of your rooms if desired.

Each of the actions can be customized, and you can choose a scene from the Hue app or opt to turn lights in certain rooms on or off. Dimming lights is not an option, nor is activating automations, but some of that can be done through scenes. Adding a widget is a useful way to control frequently accessed lights or scenes.

Along with widgets, the update also improves Friends of Hue switches like the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch. Switches now support time-based light, the scene cycle mode, the natural light scene, and more.

The Philips Hue app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is designed to work with Philips Hue lights and accessories.