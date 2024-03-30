Apple's Website Finally Has 'Tech Specs' Pages for Apple Watch Models
Apple this week added dedicated "Tech Specs" pages to its website for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and second-generation Apple Watch SE.
The pages offer a variety of information about the latest Apple Watch models, including details about materials and finishes, size and weight, hardware, connectivity, battery life, health and wellness features, safety features, accessibility features, and more.
The pages complement the previously-existing Apple Watch comparison tool.
There is not much else to say about the pages, other than "finally."
