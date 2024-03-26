iPhone 16: Accessory Maker Prepares for All-New Capture Button

At least one accessory maker is already preparing for the iPhone 16's rumored Capture button, according to an image shared today by Sonny Dickson.



Dickson showed off a third-party iPhone 16 Pro case that includes a cutout below the power button on the right edge, which is where the Capture button is expected to be located. It is unclear if the accessory maker has direct knowledge of the new button, or if it is simply aware of the rumor, but it is betting on the change happening.

MacRumors was first to report about Apple's plans to add a Capture button to all iPhone 16 models launching later this year. The button reportedly provides quick access to various camera controls for capturing photos and video. Specifically, it was reported that users will be able to zoom in and out by swiping left and right on the button, focus on a subject with a light press, and start a video recording with a more forceful press.

The button's touch sensitivity, and the fact it is expected to sit flush with the frame, explains why the case has a cutout for the button instead of covering it.

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson Image Credit: Sonny Dickson

The new button would be ideally positioned on the top edge of iPhone 16 models when recording horizontal video, providing users with an easy-to-reach shutter button. The volume buttons currently serve this purpose when the Camera app is open.

The location of the Capture button will require the mmWave 5G antenna window to be moved to the bottom-left edge on iPhone 16 models sold in the U.S., below the volume buttons. This antenna window does not exist in any other countries, as international models of the iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 are limited to sub-6 GHz 5G.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series in September.