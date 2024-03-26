iPhone 16: Accessory Maker Prepares for All-New Capture Button

Dickson showed off a third-party iPhone 16 Pro case that includes a cutout below the power button on the right edge, which is where the Capture button is expected to be located. It is unclear if the accessory maker has direct knowledge of the new button, or if it is simply aware of the rumor, but it is betting on the change happening.
MacRumors was first to report about Apple's plans to add a Capture button to all iPhone 16 models launching later this year. The button reportedly provides quick access to various camera controls for capturing photos and video. Specifically, it was reported that users will be able to zoom in and out by swiping left and right on the button, focus on a subject with a light press, and start a video recording with a more forceful press.
The button's touch sensitivity, and the fact it is expected to sit flush with the frame, explains why the case has a cutout for the button instead of covering it.
Image Credit: Sonny Dickson
The new button would be ideally positioned on the top edge of iPhone 16 models when recording horizontal video, providing users with an easy-to-reach shutter button. The volume buttons currently serve this purpose when the Camera app is open.
The location of the Capture button will require the mmWave 5G antenna window to be moved to the bottom-left edge on iPhone 16 models sold in the U.S., below the volume buttons. This antenna window does not exist in any other countries, as international models of the iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 are limited to sub-6 GHz 5G.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series in September.
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Apple has previously announced three new iOS features that it said are coming to the iPhone later this year, as outlined below. The new features include the ability to install iPhone apps on the web in the EU, RCS support in the Messages app, and next-generation CarPlay. Web Distribution Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
iOS 18 will feature a revamped Home Screen that is "more customizable," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He revealed this information in his Power On newsletter today, but he did not provide any specific details. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. Other features and changes rumored for...
We're getting closer to the launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, while rumors about iOS 18 are continuing to ramp up with this week's surprise revelation that Apple has been talking to Google and others about potentially helping power the generative AI features expected to be a major part of this year's update. Other news this week saw the release of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1...