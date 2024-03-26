iPhone 16 Dummy Models Showcase Design Changes, New Buttons

Images comparing purportedly accurate dummy models of the iPhone 16 series have been shared online, providing a closer look at the rumored design of the upcoming devices.

iphone 16 dummies
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get larger display sizes this year, according to multiple sources, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be the same size as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

iphone 16 pro v iphone 15 pro
The first images show the difference in size between the iPhone 16 Pro and last year's iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro
Additional images give a better idea of button placement. Apple plans to replace the Mute Switch on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with the Action button that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the images suggest the Action button will be larger than the one found on the current Pro devices.

It's also worth noting the rumored redesigned rear camera bump on the iPhone 16 dummy. The pill-shaped bump houses the separate Wide and Ultrawide lenses on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The microphone sits next to the lenses, while the camera flash is located on the back of the device outside of the bump.

iphone 16 action button
In addition, all four iPhone 16 models are expected to feature an entirely new button that will be used for taking photos and videos. The so-called "Capture button" is located on the same side of the iPhone as the Power button, in the space currently occupied by the 5G mmWave antenna in the United States.

iphone 16 capture button
In the images, the Capture button appears to be almost flush with the iPhone 16 chassis, but rumors say it will be mechanical rather than capacitive. Either way, The Information says that the button will respond to pressure and touch. Apple believes the new button will be a major selling point for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, and it is being introduced to further push the ‌iPhone‌ as a camera alternative for shooting horizontal video.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 lineup in September. For everything we know about the devices, see our dedicated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro roundups.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro

Top Rated Comments

rightoff Avatar
rightoff
36 minutes ago at 06:10 am
it's wild to me people want bigger heavier phones
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
28 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Great. A XSS and a iPhone 12 Pro SSSS
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnRckr Avatar
JohnRckr
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Lmao.
Design changes for the sake of selling new phone cases.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dvdvd Avatar
dvdvd
35 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Isn't that capture button where the 5G mmWave antenna is located? Maybe it's dual purposed as an antenna and button.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
34 minutes ago at 06:11 am
At this point, anyone with a 3D printer can make mockups and claim to be a legit leaker all for the clicks.

Plus, I’d rather see a working screen to see the screen size difference.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
luigismalucelli Avatar
luigismalucelli
31 minutes ago at 06:14 am
Apple's new accessories strategy is to change the iPhone size, buttons and camera position just enough so you have do buy all the cases and accessories again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
