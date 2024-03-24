Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China Later This Year

Apple CEO Tim Cook today confirmed that the Vision Pro headset will go on sale in China later this year (via Reuters).



Responding to a question from the press at the China Development Forum in Beijing, Cook confirmed that Apple's first spatial computer will launch in the country in 2024. He added that Apple will continue to increase research and development investment in China. Earlier this week, Cook visited Apple's new Jing'an store in Shanghai.

This is the first explicit confirmation of a specific country other than the United States that the Vision Pro will launch in this year. Apple says that the Vision Pro will launch in additional countries later in 2024, but the company has not provided a more specific timeframe or, until now, indicated exactly where the headset will become available. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believed the Vision Pro would launch internationally before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, which typically takes place in the first week of June.