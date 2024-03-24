Apple Vision Pro to Launch in China Later This Year
Apple CEO Tim Cook today confirmed that the Vision Pro headset will go on sale in China later this year (via Reuters).
Responding to a question from the press at the China Development Forum in Beijing, Cook confirmed that Apple's first spatial computer will launch in the country in 2024. He added that Apple will continue to increase research and development investment in China. Earlier this week, Cook visited Apple's new Jing'an store in Shanghai.
This is the first explicit confirmation of a specific country other than the United States that the Vision Pro will launch in this year. Apple says that the Vision Pro will launch in additional countries later in 2024, but the company has not provided a more specific timeframe or, until now, indicated exactly where the headset will become available. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believed the Vision Pro would launch internationally before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, which typically takes place in the first week of June.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems. The new software comes a couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 with app changes in the European Union, new emoji, and more. iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Earlier this week, leaker "Instant Digital" on Chinese blogging site Weibo claimed that Apple will be making an iPad-related announcement next Tuesday, March 26, suggesting a potential press release introduction ahead of pre-orders and a launch date. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now weighed in, however, to say that this claim is "not true." While disputing a March 26 announcement, Gurman has...
The U.S. Department of Justice today announced it has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit alleges that Apple illegally maintains a monopoly in the smartphone market with the iPhone and the device's locked-down ecosystem. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said the lawsuit is "wrong on the facts and the...
Apple plans to maximize the display size on the upcoming iPhone 16 series by using a new ultra-thin bezel technology, claims a new report out of Korea. According to Sisa Journal, Apple will use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to minimize the bezel at the bottom of the display. BRS achieves this by rolling up the internal copper wiring into a more compact package. Apple...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's rumored plan to refresh the entire AirPods lineup with a series of new models. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. For the first time ever,...
Apple is widely expected to release new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models in the next few weeks. According to new rumors coming out of Asia, the company will announce its new iPads on Tuesday, March 26. Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo this morning 日发布%23">claimed that the date will see some sort of announcement from Apple related to new iPads, but stopped short of calling it an...