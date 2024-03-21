YouTube TV Gains Multiview Support on iPhone and iPad

YouTube TV subscribers can now watch several programs at once on iPhone and iPad, thanks to support for Multiview rolling out, Google has confirmed (via 9to5Google).



Multiview lets users watch four different cable channels on-screen at the same time. The feature works from the "Home" tab, which includes stream options like "Top Picks for You" and "Watch in Multiview," but it only works for sports events.

Subscribers on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ will need to update to version 8.11 or later to access Multivew. According to YouTube TV, "device and content restrictions apply" for Multiview, and it is limited to "pre-selected games only."

A Basic YouTube TV plan costs $72.99 a month, and there are various add-on packages available such as NBA League Pass, which is currently $49.99 for the entire season. YouTube TV said it plans to launch Multiview on Android in the coming months.