Apple Releases visionOS 1.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released visionOS 1.1.1, a minor update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that came out in February. ‌visionOS‌ 1.1.1 comes two weeks after the launch of visionOS 1.1.



‌visionOS‌ updates can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. The Vision Pro headset will need to be removed to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, ‌visionOS‌ 1.1.1 introduces "important bug fixes and security updates." The software is recommended for all users.