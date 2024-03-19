New iPad Air Now Shipping From China Ahead of Announcement
The next-generation iPad Air is now reportedly shipping to the United States and other countries in preparation for launch.
The rumor comes from the leaker known as "Instant Digital," who claims that manufacturers in China are now shipping the 2024 iPad Air in two sizes to overseas locations. "Everything is ready" for launch, the Weibo user says.
The sixth-generation iPad Air is rumored to feature the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera, and specification upgrades like Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Most significantly, the iPad Air is expected to come in two sizes for the first time, just like the Apple Watch, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. One of the size options will be the same as the previous two generations at 10.9-inches, while the new addition to the lineup will apparently mirror the iPad Pro's 12.9-inch model.
Recent reports coming out of Asia suggest that Apple will announce new iPad models on Tuesday, March 26. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release new iPad Air and iPad Pro models around the end of March or in April. The latest indications suggest that the new iPad Pro are now more likely to see a launch in April.
Top Rated Comments
I like the iPad but the line up is a mess.
Also *cries in wanting an iPad mini 7*
Instead of spending £499 I'd spend £899. I want to buy one for my girlfriend whose iPad is getting really slow now but the price are insane. the iPad is her main device when not using a smartphone. Maybe it's time we look elsewhere. Maybe the Samsung tablets are worth buying or getting a cheap laptop (that doesn't include a MacBook Air).