New iPad Air Now Shipping From China Ahead of Announcement

by

The next-generation iPad Air is now reportedly shipping to the United States and other countries in preparation for launch.

iPad Air 5
The rumor comes from the leaker known as "Instant Digital," who claims that manufacturers in China are now shipping the 2024 iPad Air in two sizes to overseas locations. "Everything is ready" for launch, the Weibo user says.

The sixth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ is rumored to feature the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera, and specification upgrades like Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Most significantly, the ‌iPad Air‌ is expected to come in two sizes for the first time, just like the Apple Watch, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. One of the size options will be the same as the previous two generations at 10.9-inches, while the new addition to the lineup will apparently mirror the ‌iPad Pro‌'s 12.9-inch model.

Recent reports coming out of Asia suggest that Apple will announce new iPad models on Tuesday, March 26. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models around the end of March or in April. The latest indications suggest that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ are now more likely to see a launch in April.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Tags: 2024 iPad Air Guide, Instant Digital
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
42 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Are they still going to rip us off with 64GB base storage and have the only upgrade option be 256GB which is overkill for many people. Why not offer a 128GB version?

I like the iPad but the line up is a mess.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xmarcuswildx Avatar
xmarcuswildx
40 minutes ago at 06:36 am

Are they still going to rip us off with 64GB base storage and have the only upgrade option be 256GB which is overkill for many people. Why not offer a 128GB version?

I like the iPad but the line up is a mess.
absolutely. The fact that Apple still thinking 64gb is acceptable is gross. I love Apple products but I cannot stand Tim Cook.

Also *cries in wanting an iPad mini 7*
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
38 minutes ago at 06:37 am
Software is what needs updating, not the hardware. So many bugs.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
35 minutes ago at 06:41 am

I’d be amazed if they up it to 128.
It seems like they just want to force you up to the next model. Ideally I want to buy a 128GB standard iPad but base Air is about the same. 64GB is a joke so I would need to go for 256GB which is too much. At that price I might as well just get a base iPad Pro 11" with 128GB.

Instead of spending £499 I'd spend £899. I want to buy one for my girlfriend whose iPad is getting really slow now but the price are insane. the iPad is her main device when not using a smartphone. Maybe it's time we look elsewhere. Maybe the Samsung tablets are worth buying or getting a cheap laptop (that doesn't include a MacBook Air).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
40 minutes ago at 06:36 am

Are they still going to rip us off with 64GB base storage and have the only upgrade option be 256GB which is overkill for many people. Why not offer a 128GB version?

I like the iPad but the line up is a mess.
I’d be amazed if they up it to 128.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
33 minutes ago at 06:43 am

It seems like they just want to force you up to the next model. Ideally I want to buy a 128GB standard iPad but base Air is about the same. 64GB is a joke so I would need to go for 256GB which is too much. At that price I might as well just get a base iPad Pro 11" with 128GB.

Instead of spending £499 I'd spend £899. I want to buy one for my girlfriend whose iPad is getting really slow now but the price are insane. the iPad is her main device when not using a smartphone. Maybe it's time we look elsewhere. Maybe the Samsung tablets are worth buying or getting a cheap laptop (that doesn't include a MacBook Air).
At that price you might as well get her an M1 or even an M2 air. iPads are just too expensive and with the software limitations, not worth it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective Gray

Five Key Upgrades Coming to iPhone 16

Friday March 15, 2024 1:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Capture Button All four iPhone 16 models are set to get a whole new button, which will be...
Read Full Article97 comments
When To Expect New iPads Feature 1

Apple to Announce New iPads on March 26, Rumors Claim

Monday March 18, 2024 4:02 am PDT by
Apple is widely expected to release new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models in the next few weeks. According to new rumors coming out of Asia, the company will announce its new iPads on Tuesday, March 26. Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo this morning 日发布%23">claimed that the date will see some sort of announcement from Apple related to new iPads, but stopped short of calling it an...
Read Full Article62 comments
airpods 3 orange

Two New AirPods 4 Models Expected to Launch in September or October

Sunday March 17, 2024 7:56 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin production of two new fourth-generation AirPods models in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this production timeframe, he expects the headphones to be released in September or October. Gurman expects both fourth-generation AirPods models to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C...
Read Full Article98 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

New iPads Likely to Begin Shipping in April

Monday March 18, 2024 9:52 am PDT by
Apple's new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will likely begin shipping to customers in April, according to information shared today by Ross Young, CEO of display industry research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said the new iPad Pro models might not ship until "deeper" into April in his Power On newsletter on Sunday:I've repeatedly said that new...
Read Full Article111 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Tuesday March 12, 2024 9:04 am PDT by
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Read Full Article108 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone is Imminent

Monday March 18, 2024 5:27 am PDT by
iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 should be released within the next few days, with a build number of 21E235, according to a source with a proven track record. MacRumors previously reported that Apple was internally testing iOS 17.4.1. As a minor update for the iPhone, it will likely address software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear if the update will include any other changes. ...
Read Full Article55 comments
Reasons to Not Upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14

macOS Sonoma 14.4: Reasons Not to Update

Monday March 18, 2024 9:36 am PDT by
Since Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma 14.4 on March 7, the transition to the latest software update has not been entirely smooth for everyone, and a number of issues have been reported by users that significantly impact their daily workflow. This article lists the most prominent challenges users have faced since updating to macOS Sonoma 14.4, and offers potential solutions where available. USB...
Read Full Article183 comments