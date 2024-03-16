Get Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor With Steep $700 Discount, Plus More Display Deals

Samsung this weekend has the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor at a steep discount, available for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. In addition to this $700 discount, you'll find deals on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors in Samsung's new sale, including the Smart Monitor M8, as well as storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Overall, the ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor is at a very solid second-best price this weekend, just $50 higher compared to the previous record low price. This monitor has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.
Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $399.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the new iMac line, and it's at another great second-best price during Samsung's monitor sale.
Additionally, when you sign up to learn more about Samsung's upcoming TV and audio product lineup, you can get $100 off your purchase. The new slate of Samsung TVs and audio equipment is set to be unveiled on March 21, and this $100 discount offer will be available through that date.
