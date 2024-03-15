Best Apple Deals of the Week: M3 MacBook Air Gets First Discount on Amazon, Plus Best-Ever Price on AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C

Highlights from this week's best deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for the all-time low price of $189.00, as well as Amazon's first ever discount on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Get $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon returned the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to their all-time low price of $189.00 this week, down from $249.00, and they're still available at this price today.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get $65 off 15-inch M3 MacBook Air

Get $65 off 15-inch M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced its first discount on the new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air this week. You can get the 256GB model for $1,234.00 in Starlight, down from $1,299.00.



Apple Watch SE

What's the deal? Get $60 off Apple Watch SE

Get $60 off Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The Apple Watch SE hit $60 off on Amazon earlier in the week, and you can still get the 40mm GPS model for $189.00 and the 44mm GPS model for $219.00. These are both solid second-best discounts that are just $10 higher than previous all-time low prices.



OWC

What's the deal? Save on Thunderbolt docks and more

Save on Thunderbolt docks and more Where can I get it? OWC

OWC Where can I find the original deal? Right here

OWC's steep discount on the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock is still available today, available for $149.99, down from $279.99. You can also find deals on cables, keyboards, headphones, external drives, and more.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.