Amazon Discounts 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE to Just $189

Amazon today has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $189.00, which is just $10 higher compared to its all-time low price. This deal is available in the Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop and Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum options.

This model of the Apple Watch SE launched in September 2022 and remains Apple's most affordable Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE lacks some of the upgraded features you'll find in some Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, like temperature sensing, ECG functionality, and blood oxygen monitoring, but it will otherwise provide you with all key Apple Watch features, and at the cheapest price possible.

