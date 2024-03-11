AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop to Record Low $189.99 Price

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case are on sale for $189.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2, and free delivery is available as soon as this Wednesday, March 13.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset.

In terms of AirPods discounts on Amazon, the only other notable sale is on the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00, which is a second-best price on the earbuds. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.