All-New 'TikTok Photos' App Spotted, Likely to Be Instagram Rival

by

TikTok appears to be planning to expand into photo sharing via the launch of a new "TikTok Photos" app, according to TheSpAndroid blog.

tiktok logo
A large number of references to the app were discovered in the latest version of TikTok, revealing some of its functionality, integrations, and even its app icon. Among these, phrases like "Open TikTok Photos," "Get TikTok Photos," and "Share this post to TikTok Photos" suggest direct connections between the existing video platform and the new photo-sharing app.

TikTok has allowed users to post photo-based content in a video or carousel format for some time, but the app currently has no real alternative to dedicated photo-sharing social media platforms. TikTok Photos likely seeks to directly challenge Instagram's dominance in the photo-sharing space. Instagram has increasingly focused on video content, including Reels, in an effort to compete with TikTok's video dominance.

The official launch date and regional availability of "TikTok Photos" is unknown, but the presence of extensive references to it within TikTok's code suggests that an announcement could be imminent.

Top Rated Comments

Asthmatic Kitty Avatar
Asthmatic Kitty
19 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Shoe's on the other foot now eh, Meta!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scorpio vega Avatar
scorpio vega
36 minutes ago at 06:55 am
I feel like instagram is dying so why would tik tok be successful. lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwolf6589 Avatar
jwolf6589
29 minutes ago at 07:01 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/03/12/new-tiktok-photos-app-spotted/')

Oh brother… I hope the app gets banned in the USA. I don’t like china spying on people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
27 minutes ago at 07:04 am

Nice! Anything to get away from Facebook is good. I hate that I use instagram but if the only good photo app out there. I actually love using tik tok when the algorithm gets attuned to your likes it works like the old instagram used to, it’s great. It’s funny how people just think it’s all teenagers doing silly dancing. If they release a photo app that’s even half as good as insta I’m gone, Facebook can eat it.
Yes let’s give more data to the chinese instead with a redundant app :rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
20 minutes ago at 07:10 am

Oh brother… I hope the app gets banned in the USA. I don’t like china spying on people.
The only info they're going to get is that we love cat videos.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
