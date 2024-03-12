Apple Teases New Store 'Coming Soon' at Square One Mall Near Toronto

Apple today announced that it will be opening a new retail store at the Square One shopping mall in the Canadian city of Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. Apple's existing store in the mall will be permanently closed.

The new Apple Square One

The new store is located on the second floor of Square One, above the central food court, and it has a very wide, partially-curved facade.

Apple's existing store at Square One opened in August 2009. The new location is significantly larger, and will better accommodate the heavy customer traffic at Square One, the second-largest indoor shopping mall in Canada.

Apple has yet to share an exact opening date for the new store, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.