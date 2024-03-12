Apple Teases New Store 'Coming Soon' at Square One Mall Near Toronto

by

Apple today announced that it will be opening a new retail store at the Square One shopping mall in the Canadian city of Mississauga, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. Apple's existing store in the mall will be permanently closed.

New Apple Square One

The new Apple Square One

"A brand-new Apple Store is coming soon," the store's page says. The teaser message was spotted by Michael Steeber, who writes a weekly newsletter about Apple retail called Tabletops, and tipster Apollo Zhao also alerted us to the news.

The new store is located on the second floor of Square One, above the central food court, and it has a very wide, partially-curved facade.

Apple's existing store at Square One opened in August 2009. The new location is significantly larger, and will better accommodate the heavy customer traffic at Square One, the second-largest indoor shopping mall in Canada.

Apple has yet to share an exact opening date for the new store, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

mcfrazieriv Avatar
mcfrazieriv
58 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
I remember when this used to be an exciting thing. A chance to go see a retail store by a brand that made really cool futuristic stuff. Now I pass by these stores in the mall and see the same looking devices sitting around on those pretty tables and usually avoid walking in. What changed?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mjs916 Avatar
mjs916
50 minutes ago at 12:55 pm

I remember when this used to be an exciting thing. A chance to go see a retail store by a brand that made really cool futuristic stuff. Now I pass by these stores in the mall and see the same looking devices sitting around on those pretty tables and usually avoid walking in. What changed?
For me it’s that technology has matured and is just iterative now.

It’s used to feel like the future, but now it just feels like today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zman5 Avatar
zman5
28 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
I worked at that original Square One Apple Store back in 2010. Surreal seeing it on MacRumors
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

