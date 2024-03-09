Best Buy's Weekend Sale Includes Rare iPad Pro Deals and All-Time Low MacBook Discounts

by

Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.

new best buy blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad

new ipad blue
Starting with the cheapest iPad in this sale, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. For a more recent model, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off. You'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.

$79 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 9th gen iPad for $249.99

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 10th gen iPad for $349.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 10th gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular 10th gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular 10th gen iPad for $649.00

iPad Air

ipad air blue new
Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

$150 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $449.99

$150 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $749.99

iPad Mini

new ipad mini blue
Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 this weekend, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $549.99

M2 iPad Pro

ipad pro new blue
Best Buy has some of the first major discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that we've tracked in months, starting as low as $699.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet. You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these low prices, but even if you don't have one you can still find a few solid second-best prices in this sale.

11-Inch

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi for $699.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi for $799.00

$150 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi for $949.00

$150 OFF
1TB Wi-Fi for $1,349.00

$150 OFF
2TB Wi-Fi for $1,749.00

12.9-Inch

$150 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi for $949.00

$150 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi for $1,249.00

$150 OFF
1TB Wi-Fi for $1,649.00

$150 OFF
2TB Wi-Fi for $2,049.00

MacBook Air

new macbook air blue
The cheapest MacBook Air deal you'll find this weekend at Best Buy is on the now-discontinued 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00. If you want a model with a larger display, the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Across the board these are the best prices we've ever seen on the M1 and M2 MacBook Air.

$250 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro new blue
Unlike the MacBook Air deals, Best Buy's MacBook Pro sales all require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices. If you don't have one, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers at Best Buy this weekend.

These deals are focused on the 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro, but you can also find a few 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro deals.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,749.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,149.00

$250 OFF
M3 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,949.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone Trade In Box

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Wednesday March 6, 2024 8:42 am PST by
Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., with the changes reflected on its website. Apple slightly increased trade-in values for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, second-generation iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 4, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, while trade-in values slightly decreased for the entry-level iPad, Apple Watch...
Read Full Article37 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Out Now: 10 New Things Your iPhone Can Do

Wednesday March 6, 2024 1:20 am PST by
Apple has released iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which became available on Tuesday, March 5. Be sure to check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your ...
Read Full Article61 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4

Thursday March 7, 2024 10:14 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of...
Read Full Article164 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 17.4

Thursday March 7, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.4 comes over a month after the release of tvOS 17.3. tvOS 17.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Source: Apple to Announce New Products This Week

Sunday March 3, 2024 11:38 am PST by
Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week, a proven source familiar with the matter told MacRumors. While the products that Apple plans to announce have not been disclosed, there are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. It is unclear exactly what will be announced this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reiterated that Apple is planning new...
Read Full Article233 comments