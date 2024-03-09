Best Buy's Weekend Sale Includes Rare iPad Pro Deals and All-Time Low MacBook Discounts

Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.

Starting with the cheapest iPad in this sale, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. For a more recent model, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off. You'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.

Best Buy has every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 this weekend, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.

Best Buy has some of the first major discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that we've tracked in months, starting as low as $699.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet. You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these low prices, but even if you don't have one you can still find a few solid second-best prices in this sale.



The cheapest MacBook Air deal you'll find this weekend at Best Buy is on the now-discontinued 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00. If you want a model with a larger display, the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Across the board these are the best prices we've ever seen on the M1 and M2 MacBook Air.

Unlike the MacBook Air deals, Best Buy's MacBook Pro sales all require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices. If you don't have one, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers at Best Buy this weekend.

These deals are focused on the 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro, but you can also find a few 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro deals.



