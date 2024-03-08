M3 MacBook Air Models Now Available for Same-Day Pickup

Starting today, Apple's refreshed MacBook Air models with M3 chips are available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.

macbook air new blue
Customers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

In addition to the M3 chip, the new 13-inch and 15-inch ‌‌MacBook Air‌ models‌ offer Wi-Fi 6E, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls, and a more fingerprint-resistant finish with the Midnight color option. They also now support up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed, increasing from just a single external display on the previous Apple silicon models.

There are no major external design changes to the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ models, which continue to be available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver colors. Pricing for the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,299.

