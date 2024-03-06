OWC's 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock Drops to $99.99 ($180 Off) Among Other Mac Accessory Deals

by

OWC is back today with a new Mac accessory sale that includes notable discounts on Thunderbolt docks, USB-C hubs, external drives and enclosures, internal memory upgrade kits for Mac, and more. Most products are in stock and ready to ship out today, and OWC offers free shipping on orders $149.00 and over.

Highlights of the sale include a collection of Thunderbolt docks for up to $180 off. These docks allow you to easily connect a wide array of peripherals to your Mac, including two 4K displays or one 5K display with the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which is down to a new record low price of $99.99. This beats the previous sale price by about $80 and it will last until Friday at 12:00 a.m. PT.

$180 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $99.99

All of the devices listed below are in new condition at OWC, although the retailer does provide various item condition options for anyone who might want to save money by purchasing open box items. Be sure to visit OWC's sale landing page to browse the full sale, which also features deals on cables, Mac accessories, keyboards, and headphones.

Docks and Hubs

External Drives and Enclosures

Memory

Miscellaneous

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

