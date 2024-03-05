Make Sure to Update: iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 Fix Two Major Security Vulnerabilities

iPhone and iPad owners may want to update to iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 in the near future, as the updates address two security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited to gain access to user devices.



In the security support document for the updates, Apple says that it "is aware of a report" that RTKit and kernel vulnerabilities may have been exploited by bad actors.

Impact: An attacker with arbitrary kernel read and write capability may be able to bypass kernel memory protections. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited.

Apple fixed the memory corruption issue with improved validation to patch the security hole.

iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 also address an Accessibility vulnerability and an issue with Safari Private Browsing that could allow locked tabs to be briefly visible while switching tab groups.

The software updates were released this morning and are available on eligible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings > General > Software Update.