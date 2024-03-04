Gurman: Apple May Limit Announcements to New Accessories This Week

Apple likely plans to launch a new accessory this week rather than a major product, with stores currently planning for only a minor refresh, predicts Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The prediction follows a rumor we reported on over the weekend that Apple plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week.

Apple stores are actually planning a larger refresh early next week that is more likely to be related to once of the larger rumored announcements, according to Gurman. These include new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, two new iPad Air models, and new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models.

Rumored accessories that we could see before then include at least one new Apple Pencil, and new color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. A new Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Pro‌ with a larger trackpad is also said to be imminent, but Apple is unlikely to launch this prior to new ‌iPad Pro‌ models being announced.

One other outlying possibility is a new color option for the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, although this has not been rumored and is only based on the timing of previous colorway releases. Also, a new ‌iPhone‌ color is a major product, not an accessory.

A few additional points: retail stores are low on MacBook Airs and iPad Pros; Stores are planning a minor refresh for this week (I think it's a new accessory rather than a new product); Stores are planning a larger refresh early next week (which sounds more product-related). https://t.co/kUkeYjT4rK — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 4, 2024