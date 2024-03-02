Best Buy Has All-Time Low Prices on 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and More This Weekend

by

Best Buy this weekend has a fresh set of discounts on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the best prices we've ever seen on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get free 2-day shipping, an extended 60-day return window, and more.

best buy greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad

best buy ipads green
The cheapest iPad in this sale is the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. For a more recent model, Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad at $349.00, which is an all-time low price at $100 off. You'll find every model of the 10th generation iPad on sale at a record low price during this sale. This includes all Wi-Fi and cellular tablets, in all colors.

$79 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 9th gen iPad for $249.99

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi 10th gen iPad for $349.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 10th gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular 10th gen iPad for $499.00

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular 10th gen iPad for $649.00

iPad Air

ipad air green
You can get every model of the 5th generation iPad Air on sale at an all-time low price right now at Best Buy, starting at $449.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $599.00. These are $150 off across the board, and also include best-ever prices on both cellular models.

$150 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $449.99

$150 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $599.99

$150 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $749.99

iPad Mini

ipad mini green
Best Buy has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 this weekend, down from $499.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $549.99, down from $649.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 6.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $549.99

MacBook Air

macbook air 15in green
The cheapest MacBook Air deal you'll find this weekend at Best Buy is on the 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00. If you want a more recently updated model, the 256GB M2 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at $999.00, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB M2 model on sale at $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Across the board these are the best prices we've ever seen on the MacBook Air.

$250 OFF
13-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$150 OFF
13-Inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

$200 OFF
13-Inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

MacBook Pro

macbook pro green best buy
Unlike the MacBook Air deals, Best Buy's MacBook Pro sales all require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices. If you don't have one, you can still get solid second-best prices on these computers at Best Buy this weekend.

These deals are focused on the 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro. Some highlights include the M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 18GB RAM) for $2,249.00 and the M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 36GB RAM) for $2,649.00, both of which are $250 off and all-time low prices.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 18GB RAM) for $2,249.00

$250 OFF
M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 36GB RAM) for $2,649.00

$250 OFF
M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB, 36GB RAM) for $3,249.00

$250 OFF
M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB, 48GB RAM) for $3,749.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

