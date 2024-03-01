Apple Launches Big Discounts on Beats Earphones

Apple's Beats brand has launched a significant new sale on several models of headphones and earphones, with the sale pricing available to both Apple and third-party retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple says the limited-time sale will run through March 11, and our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.